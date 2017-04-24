Upcoming Events at the Mattapoisett Library

Poetry Write-In and Open Mic. April is Poetry Month and library patrons of all ages are invited to stop in for new books, poetry activities, and to enjoy the listening station in the reading room.

On Saturday, April 22 at 11:00 am, adults and students are invited to a Poetry Write-in! Writing prompts, supplies, and snacks will be available to inspire creativity and fun. At 3:00 pm, an open mic will be ready and waiting to hear verse written by participants who wish to share.

Supplies will also be available to make poetry collage greeting cards. Bring your favorite verse or choose some lines from available poems.

Melville and Millay Lecture. Peter Bergman of Arrowhead, the Herman Melville House, will present “Herman Melville & Edna St. Vincent Millay: A Poetic Confluence” on Sunday, April 23 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. Refreshments will be served.

Sea Chantey Chorus Concert. Everyone is invited to enjoy traditional songs of the sea with the New Bedford Sea Chantey Chorus on Sunday, April 30 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm.

Author Randy Susan Meyers To Speak. Randy Susan Meyers, author of The Widow of Wall Street, will speak on Saturday, May 20 at 2:00 pm. Enjoy a discussion of this novel, which has already received rave reviews. What is it like to be the wife of a swindler? How to cope with appearance versus reality so close to home? Find out more from this bestselling Boston-area author of three other novels. Copies of her book will be available for purchasing and signing.