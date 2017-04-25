Upcoming Adult Programs at the ETL

Free Technology Workshops: Thursdays in April and May at 11:00 am. Come to the Elizabeth Taber Library to learn more about using email, social media, and taking advantage of all that the library resources have to offer! Workshops will include: April 20 – Intro to Google Drive; April 27 – Facebook Q&A; May 4 – Magazines, movies, more books, oh my! (ETL’s free online resources); May 11 – Find your next Great Read through online resources!

To register for any one of these workshops, please stop in, call us at 508-748-1252, or email Libby at eoneill@sailsinc.org.

Poetry Reading: Sunday, April 23, 2:00 pm. Do you have a favorite poem or have you written one you’d like to share? Then please join us for an afternoon poetry reading to celebrate National Poetry Month. To register, please call the Elizabeth Taber Library at 508-748-1252.

Book a Librarian: Do you have basic technology questions or need assistance with an electronic device you recently acquired? Then call the library to book a one-on-one appointment with one of our friendly staff members. We’re happy to help!

Mystery Book Club: Please join us for our monthly mystery book discussion on Wednesday, May 3, at 11:00 am. We will be discussing Monogram Murders: A New Hercule Poirot Mystery by Sophie Hannah. Please stop into the Elizabeth Taber Library today to register and reserve a copy of the monthly book.

Afternoon Book Club: Please join us for our monthly afternoon book discussion on Tuesday, May 16, at 2:00 pm. We will be discussing Lilac Girls by Martha Hall Kelly. Please stop into the Elizabeth Taber Library today to register and reserve a copy of the monthly book.