The Tri-County Symphonic Band presents a concert of music by three very different composers: “Mozart, Mancini and Mussorgsky.” The concert will feature baritone Tianxu Zhou. The performance is at 3:00 pm on Sunday, February 12 at the Dartmouth High School Auditorium, 555 Bakerville Road, South Dartmouth. Tickets are $15 (Students $5, Children 12 and under are free) and may be purchased at The Bookstall in Marion, The Symphony Music Shop in North Dartmouth, and online at: http://tricountysymphonicband.org/concert-season/february.html. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door.