The Tri-County Symphonic Band, under the direction of Philip Sanborn, will begin its 55th season with a program entitled “Shades of Blue” on Sunday, October 23 at 3:00 pm in the Fireman Performing Arts Center at Hoyt Hall on the campus of Tabor Academy, 235 Front Street, Marion. Clarinetist Charlie Suriyakham will be the soloist in a program that reflects the many hues that are on the “blue” end of the musical spectrum.