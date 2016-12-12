Toys for Tots Drive at ORRHS

Come help spread some holiday cheer. Next week, the Community Service Learning Program and the National Honor Society at ORRHS will be teaming up with the Marion, Mattapoisett, and Rochester police departments for the on-going Toys for Tots drive. Please bring unwrapped toys to the high school on Wednesday, December 14 from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm and help stuff three cruisers full of toys for children this holiday season. All donated toys will go to the local Toys for Tots drop off location supported by the United States Marine Corps Reserve.