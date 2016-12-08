You are here: Home » Events » Tinkhamtown Chapel Annual Carol Sing

The Tinkhamtown Chapel on Acushnet Road in Mattapoisett will hold its annual Christmas Carol Sing on Saturday, December 17 at 5:00 pm. Go back in time as you join your friends and neighbors in singing the old favorites in a 19th century chapel, lit by kerosene lamps and heated with a wood stove. Children are encouraged to volunteer to perform a solo song or recitation and to join in the children’s chorus singing “Jingle Bells” and “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” For more information, email bookmama@pobox.com or call 508-758-9559.

