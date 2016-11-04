The Town of Rochester Historical Commission cordially invites you to attend the opening showing of The Thread of History Runs Through Rochester: A Linear Display of the History of Our Town at the Plymouth County Registry of Deeds, 50 Obery Street, Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Thursday, November 17 from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. Following the ceremony, there will be a tour of the Registry of Deeds and light refreshments will be served. For further information, please call Laurene Gerrior, Chairman, Rochester Historical Commission, at 508-763-4223.