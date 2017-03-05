Enjoy a magical afternoon as Master Illusionist Lyn Dillies performs in “The Magic of Lyn” on Thursday, April 27 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, Route 6, Mattapoisett. Lunch will be served at 12:15 pm, followed by the show at 1:00 pm.

Lyn Dillies is an award-winning magician who has performed at Lincoln Center in New York and all over the United States for over twenty years. This performance will be a scaled-down version of her full show, but still promises to be awe-inspiring. Cost for lunch and the show is $10; show only $5.Tickets are on sale at the Mattapoisett Council on Aging, 17 Barstow Street from now until April 19 or until sold out. Seating is limited, so don’t delay. Call 508-758-4110 for more information.