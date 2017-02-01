Take a Stargazing Stroll with BBC

Join the Buzzards Bay Coalition on Friday, February 3 from 7:00 to 8:00 pm for a stargazing stroll at The Bogs (138 Acushnet Road, Mattapoisett) to enjoy the stunning winter sky. Far away from the city lights, the 300+ acre Mattapoisett River Reserve offers visitors trails and a dark, expansive sky to view the stars.

Please dress warmly and wear sturdy shoes for this nighttime outdoor walk. Registration is required. To RSVP, visit www.savebuzzardsbay.org/events/stargazing-stroll-feb-03-2017/ or contact the Buzzards Bay Coalition at 508-999-6363 ext. 219.

This event is part of Discover Buzzards Bay, a resource to find unique and exciting ways to explore the outdoors, get some exercise, and connect with nature. Use Discover Buzzards Bay to get outside and discover woods, wetlands and waterways from Fall River to Falmouth. To learn more, visit savebuzzardsbay.org/discover. Discover Buzzards Bay is sponsored by Southcoast Health.