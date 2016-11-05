Tabor To Host Fall Dance Recital

Don’t miss the Tabor Academy Fall Dance Recital ‪on November 11 at 6:30 pm in the Fireman Center for the Performing Arts at Tabor Academy at ‪235 Front Street, Marion. This year, the dance team is 23 strong! The students will perform five routines: a theatre routine to “Mein Herr” from Cabaret; a contemporary acrobatic style routine to “Heroes” by David Bowie; a tap routine to “Bust a Move”; a hip hop breakdancing routine; and a ballet routine. Also, there will be many solos and duets.

Tabor is happy to partner with outside students and studios for this performance. Performing with Tabor students in this recital are Cam Decas from Salem State University and Turning Pointe, a studio that is competing in the youth American Grand Prix, a prestigious ballet and contemporary competition in Boston, and also representing Massachusetts in Dance Excellence.

Last spring was one of the strongest years yet for Tabor’s competitive Dance Team. They received platinum awards at all three competitions they attended and first place awards for hip hop, jazz and contemporary routines. It was the first year Tabor had received platinum awards, the highest award available at dance competitions. The team also received judge’s choice awards, and a choreography award for their contemporary number. The team won first place overall out of all routines at their final competition.

With some new dancers joining the team from all over the world, the talent is continuing to be driven forward and their passion is very clear in their performances.

The event is free and open to the public at ‪235 Front Street in Marion. Why not enjoy a night of dance in Marion?