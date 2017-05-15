Tabor Academy Choral and Dance Recitals

Do not miss the song and dance next week at Tabor! See the action-packed spring dance recital on May 18 at 6:30 pm featuring performances by Tabor’s award-winning Competitive Dance Team and students from local dance studios. The show is open to the public with open seating in the Fireman Center for the Performing Arts at 235 Front Street, Marion. No tickets required.

Next, the Tabor Madrigal Singers will perform their annual free concert on May 19 at 7:00 pm in Wickenden Chapel on Spring Street. Tabor’s most select choir, the concert is the culmination of their work for the year.

Come enjoy the arts at Tabor next week!