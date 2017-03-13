Elizabeth Taber Library presents Suminagashi Marbling Workshop on Thursday, March 16 at 3:00 pm. This workshop is for teenagers 13 and up.

Suminagashi (floating ink on water) is the ancient Japanese art of paper marbling. In this workshop, we will learn the technique of mixing and applying ink to the surface of the water, as well as manipulating the ink to form patterns. We will then “capture” the patterns on Japanese rice paper, producing a series of marbled papers. Finished pieces can be framed or used in other ways such as stationary, journals or bookmarks.