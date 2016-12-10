Storyteller Maggi Peirce at the Mattapoisett Library

Celebrate the holidays with award-winning storyteller Maggi Peirce on Sunday, December 11 at 2:00 pm at the Mattapoisett Free Public Library. The public is invited to the Reading Room by the fireplace to hear stories of Christmas and Irish folktales.

Maggi Peirce is the author of three collections of stories and a memoir, A Belfast Girl, published in 2013, which this year won The Storytelling World Award. She has published articles on Irish folklore, and her poetry has also been published, some in the first volume of Spinner.

Maggi has performed as a folksinger and storyteller at the Smithsonian, the Philadelphia Folk Festival, on Prairie Home Companion, and the Newport Folk Festival, among other venues. She won the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Storytelling Network.

Many folk music fans will remember Maggi Peirce from the Tryworks Coffee House in New Bedford. She served as director of Tryworks from 1967-1987. She lives in Fairhaven with her husband Ken.

The library welcomes all for this festive occasion. Copies of A Belfast Girl will be available for purchase and signing. Light refreshments will be served. The library is located at 7 Barstow Street in Mattapoisett Village.

To make a reservation, please call the library at 507-758-4171.