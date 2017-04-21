St. Gabriel’s Collaborative Community Forums

St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church’s collaborative community forums presents “Hope and Despair in These Times,” a public forum at the Marion Music Hall, 164 Front Street, Marion on April 23 from 4:00 – 5:30 pm.

All members of the community are welcome for this discussion of personal courage and engaged citizenship. Prof. Barry O’Connell, professor of English and American Studies at Amherst College, describes his topic as follows: “For us all despair is a temptation at times: when a child dies, or a young woman or man before his or her time, in the face of the cruelties of war, or when the problems of our nation appear beyond us, overwhelming. How do we, how can we, choose hope in response to grief and loss? Faith is always a miraculous choice, the great irrational leap, and the foundation of hope. I look forward to exploring these matters so at the heart of being human.”

This will be the fifth of St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church’s collaborative community forums.