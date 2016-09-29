St. Gabriel’s Church Rummage Sale

St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church in Marion will hold its Annual Rummage Sale on Saturday, October 15 from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm. Sponsored by the Adult Choir of St. Gabriel’s, the sale will benefit both the music program and St. Gabriel’s outreach and relief efforts. The sale takes place in the Parish Hall of St. Gabriel’s Church, located at 124 Front Street in Marion, and will feature furniture, rugs, sporting equipment, antiques, housewares, tools, and much more!! This is our 6th annual event, and it just keeps getting better each year! The choirs will also be hosting a food sale at the same location, so plan to come and spend some time browsing and picking up some delicious baked goods, soups and casseroles! For more information, contact Director of Music Leslie Piper at lesliepiper@msn.com.