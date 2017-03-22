Spring Art Class for Tweens at MAC

The Marion Art Center is now accepting registrations for the following children’s art class for spring 2017:

Fashion Design & Illustration for Tweens (ages 9-12): Tuesdays, 3:30 to 5:30 pm; April 4 to May 30 (8 weeks – no class on April 18); Instructor: Catherine Carter; Tuition: $180 for MAC members* and $195 for non-members (supplies not included). Minimum of 5 students required for this class to run. Registration deadline for Spring Session is March 28.

Love fashion and coming up with your own designs? This exciting MAC offering for youngsters between ages 9 and 12 will cover the basics of fashion illustration, including drawing the fashion figure and rendering fabrics with colored pencil and marker. We will create a series of design projects inspired by a range of sources including fashion history, ethnic costume, and fine art. The instructor, Catherine Carter, has taught drawing, painting and design at colleges and museums for the 15 years. She has a Master of Fine Arts degree in painting from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, and currently works at Hatch Street Studios in New Bedford. Her artwork may be viewed at her website: CatherineCarterPainting.com *Current membership is required for discount. The 2016-2017 Membership Year runs August 1, 2016 – July 31, 2017.