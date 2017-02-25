The South Coast Bikeway Alliance (SCBA) is pleased to announce their 7th Annual Bike Summit will be held on Thursday, March 23 at the Fort Taber Community Center, 1000A S. Rodney French Blvd., New Bedford. This year’s summit focuses on “Building the South Coast Bikeway” and hopes to bring awareness to the numerous pathway projects, large and small, within the South Coast communities.

All who bike, hike, walk or run are invited to join the SCBA for an interesting and informative evening as they celebrate recently completed South Coast Bikeway pathways in New Bedford and Fall River and share the latest news for planned projects in Dartmouth, UMass Dartmouth, Marion, Mattapoisett and Wareham. Learn about the potential to link New Bedford and Fall River with a 3.5 mile greenway in the largely rural areas north of I-195.

Colleen Abrams, the President of Wachusett Greenways, will be the keynote speaker. Ms. Abrams will speak about Wachusett Greenways’ mission of connecting the Wachusett-area community with trails and greenways. In 1995, this all-volunteer nonprofit group and their partners began to build and maintain trails. Wachusett Greenways is best known as the steward of the Mass Central Rail Trail (MCRT) in central Massachusetts. Discover how their model of working with nonprofits and state agencies could advance the progress of the pathways in your communities. A welcoming reception with exhibitors begins at 5:30 pm. Representatives from multiple local organizations who support greater passive enjoyment of our natural resource areas will be on hand to answer your questions. Meet with bikeway advocates, land preservationists, town and city planners and bicycle enthusiasts and discover what you can do to help complete the Bikeway. South Coast Bikeway Alliance representatives from South Coast towns and cities will be on hand to discuss progress and potential for new trails and multi-use paths in their communities.

The speakers program begins at 6:00 pm and concludes at 7:30 pm. All who have an interest in pathways for recreation, alternative transportation, promotion of tourism and economic development on the South Coast are welcome and encouraged to attend this free event. Light refreshments will be offered. Pre-registration is appreciated. Go to http://www.southcoastbikeway.com and click on “events calendar” or call SRPEDD at 508-824-1367 ext. 234 and ask to speak to Jackie Jones.