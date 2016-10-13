Sounds For Relaxation, Healing & Pain Relief

On Friday, October 14 the Sippican Woman’s Club and the Marion COA (Council on Aging) will co-sponsor a program at the Marion Music Hall. At 12:30 pm, a finger food luncheon will be served followed by a 1:30 pm program with Sally Hamer and her “singing crystal bowls.” Sally is a retired critical care nurse, Reiki Master/Teacher and owner of My Private Practice Holistic Center. She will bring a collection of her pure crushed quartz crystal singing bowls. The sounds from the bowls affect all organs, cells, tissues, and body systems. The tones produced by the bowls correspond with the seven major energy centers of the body (charkas). Sound is used to balance the physical and harmonize the body, mind and spirit; it aids in pain relief and promotes relaxation and healing. To obtain the full value of Sally’s program, you may wish to bring your yoga mat or you may just sit in a chair and feel the effects of the singing bowls.

This meeting is free and open to the public. Parking is available at the Landing Wharf parking lot located across from the music hall.

For Sippican Woman’s Club membership information, contact Jeanne Lake at 508-748-0619 or visit our website www.sippicanwomansclub.org.