SLT to Host Guided Mushroom Walk

The Sippican Lands Trust invites you and your family to join us for an informative mushroom walk. Knowledgeable mycologist Wesley Price will be our guide on Sunday, October 23 at 2:00 pm at our Aucoot Woods White Eagle Parcel.

Price is the Cape Cod Mushroom Club’s President and founder, as well as a long-time member of the venerable Boston Mycological Society. The walk will visit different woodlands, field and wetland locations. Besides looking for possible edibles, we may see exotic looking mushrooms with startling habits and features.

The tour is free to all SLT members. A minimum donation of $5 is kindly required for non-members. To join the walk, meet at the grass parking lot near the first bog, down the dirt road (Old Indian Trail Road) which leads off the left hand end of the cul-de-sac area off of Parlowtown Road (opposite of the package store on the corner of Rte 6 and Converse Road). We hope you can come.

Founded in 1974, the Sippican Lands Trust strives to acquire, protect and maintain natural areas in Marion. Its purpose is to conserve land, protect habitat and offer public access to the beautiful, protected lands of our town. Currently, its main focus is to develop more events and educational programs for nature lovers of all ages.

Please call the Sippican Lands Trust at 508-748-3080 or email info@sippicanlandstrust.org for more information. Thanks and we hope to see you out on our trails.