SLT Post Thanksgiving Dog Walk

Shake off that food coma, grab your canine friend, and come join the Sippican Lands Trust for its 4th annual guided dog walk on Sunday, November 27. The Hot-to-Trot Post-Thanksgiving Doggie Walk will begin at 10:00 am at our White Eagle Property kiosk. All dogs and owners are welcome. Dogs must be leashed and under their owners’ control at all times.

White Eagle is located off of Route 6 in Marion. Turn onto Parlowtown Road across from the town cemetery and follow it until you reach the cul-de-sac. Veer left onto the dirt road and follow past an abandoned cranberry bog on your right. Parking is available directly past the bog and along the dirt roadside. The kiosk is a short walk beyond.

Founded in 1974, the Sippican Lands Trust strives to acquire and protect natural areas in Marion. Its purpose is to conserve land, protect habitat, provide public access to the beautiful, protected lands of our town and offer events for nature lovers of all ages!

Please do not hesitate to contact Executive Director Robin Shields at 508-748-3080. Visit us on Facebook and www.sippicanlandstrust.org.