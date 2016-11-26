Sippican Woman’s Club Holiday House Tour and Tea

The Sippican Woman’s Club invites you to join in celebrating our Thirtieth Holiday House Tour and Tea on Saturday, December 10 from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. This festive event starts out a weekend of celebration in the Village of Marion – starting on Saturday, The Sippican Woman’s Club House Tour (10:00 am – 4:00 pm) and Tea (served from 2:00 – 4:00 pm at Saint Gabriel’s Parish Hall) will put out the welcome mat to visitors to our “A Coastal Christmas” decorated clubhouse along with five private Marion homes.

The Village Stroll follows on Sunday, December 11 when The Sippican Woman’s Club welcomes visitors at our club house “Handy’s Tavern” and offers hot cider and cookies during the village stroll (3:00 – 5:00 pm).

Advance House Tour & Tea tickets are $20 and are available in Marion at Serendipity by the Sea, The Bookstall and the General Store, and in Mattapoisett at Isabelle’s in The Ropewalk. Tickets are $25 on the day of the Tour & Tea (Saturday, December 10). Tour starts at 152 Front Street, Marion where you purchase tickets on the day of the tour or where you exchange your pre-sale ticket for a tour map. All proceeds go to local eligible Marion scholarship recipients. For additional information and tickets, visit us our website at www.sippicanwomansclub.org.