On Thursday, November 10, the Sippican Woman’s Club will take a walking tour down New Bedford’s historic County Street with local author and historian Peggi Medeiros. Last year, Peggi presented a program to the club on her recently published book, New Bedford Mansion, in which she described that period “as a time of unimaginable wealth, intellectual ferment and artistic treasures. It was a city of secrets that often became very public scandals that destroyed lives and families.”

We will meet at 11:50 am at the Landing Wharf Parking Lot across from the Marion Music Hall and carpool departing at noon for The Wamsutta Club, 427 County Street, New Bedford where we will meet for lunch (choice of 1/2 sandwich & soup or salad with chicken; both entrees will be served with dessert and coffee/tea) at a cost of $15 payable to the Sippican Woman’s Club. Forward payment and meal selection to Ellen Johnston, One Reservation Way, Marion, MA 02738 by November 1. Following lunch, we will walk with Peggi.

Traditionally, our club meets on the second Friday of the month, September through March, with our annual meeting on the last Friday in April. Our meetings are open to anyone who is interested. Most meetings are held at our clubhouse at 152 Front Street, Marion. Non-members are charged a $5 guest fee. For Sippican Woman’s Club membership information, contact Jeanne Lake at 508-748-0619 or visit our website at www.sippicanwomansclub.org.