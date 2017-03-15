Due to inclement weather, the Sippican Woman’s Club’s meeting scheduled for March 10 has been rescheduled for Friday, March 17. Dr. Robert Tremblay, a Marion retired veterinarian, has been invited to share tales of our beloved pets, feathered friends and perhaps some stories of pet owners as well. Dr. Tremblay built Marion Animal Hospital in 1972 and provided care for many local pets until 1999 when he sold his practice. After retirement, he had a home-based aviary where he nursed and nurtured injured birds of prey – falcons, owls, etc. In retirement, Dr. Tremblay enjoys wood carving song birds, trips to Vermont, and his grandchildren.

Our meeting will be held at 12:30 pm at our clubhouse, “Handy’s Tavern,” 152 Front Street, Marion where a finger food luncheon will be served, a business meeting held at 1:00 pm, followed by our program at 1:30 pm. Traditionally, our club meets on the second Friday of the month, September through March, with our annual meeting held on the last Friday in April, which this year is Friday, April 28. Our meetings are open to anyone who is interested. Most meetings are held at our clubhouse at 152 Front Street, Marion. Attendees are encouraged to park at Landing Wharf (across from The Music Hall). For Sippican Woman’s Club membership information, contact Jeanne Lake at 508-748-0619 or visit our website: www.sippicanwomansclub.org.