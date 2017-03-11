On Friday, March 10, the Sippican Woman’s Club has invited Dr. Robert Tremblay, a Marion retired veterinarian, to share tales of our beloved pets, feathered friends and perhaps some stories of pet owners as well. Dr. Tremblay built Marion Animal Hospital in 1972 and provided care for many local pets until 1999 when he sold his practice. After retirement, he had a home-based aviary where he nursed and nurtured injured birds of prey – falcons, owls, etc. In retirement, Dr. Tremblay enjoys wood carving song birds, trips to Vermont and his grandchildren.

Our meeting will be held at 12:30 pm at our clubhouse, “Handy’s Tavern,” 152 Front Street, Marion where a finger food luncheon will be served, a business meeting held at 1:00 pm, followed by our program at 1:30 pm. Traditionally, our club meets on the second Friday of the month, September through March, with our annual meeting on the last Friday in April. Our meetings are open to anyone who is interested. Most meetings are held at our clubhouse at 152 Front Street, Marion. Attendees are encouraged to park at Landing Wharf (across from The Music Hall). Non-members are charged a $5 guest fee. For Sippican Woman’s Club membership information, contact Jeanne Lake at 508-748-0619 or visit our website: www.sippicanwomansclub.org.