Sippican School Kindergarten Orientation Meeting

A Parent Orientation Meeting for parents of all children eligible to enter Kindergarten has been scheduled on Monday, February 6, from 6:00 – 7:00 pm in the multi-purpose room of Sippican School. All parents of children eligible to attend Kindergarten are asked to attend this special informational meeting. Any child born before September 1, 2012, and who is a Marion resident is eligible for enrollment in Kindergarten for the 2017-2018 school year. At this meeting, our Kindergarten staff will present our Kindergarten program, curriculum, and discuss our Kindergarten Orientation Program. We will also share other information regarding your child’s transition to Sippican School. In addition, school Registration Packets will be available for you to take home to complete.

Registration packets can be dropped off in the Sippican School office during the following times: Tuesday, February 28, from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm and Thursday, March 2, from 12:00 – 4:00 pm. In order to have the registration process proceed in a timely manner, we are asking parents to bring completed registration packets and necessary documentation with them. If you are unable to attend on February 6, you can pick up Registration Packets during these times.

If you have a child who was born before August 31, 2012, and is eligible to enter Kindergarten, but will not attend, please call the office at Sippican School (508-748-0100) to notify us of your decision. This will enable us to keep an accurate count of the number of students who will be entering Kindergarten.

We look forward to seeing you on February 6, 2017, and welcoming you to the Sippican School community.