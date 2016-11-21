Sippican Choral Society Christmas Concert

Once again, the Sippican Choral Society ushers in the holiday season with its presentation of the 2016 Christmas concert. This year, they will feature the works of Pergolesi, Vaughn Williams, Rutter and Lauridsen and will be accompanied by an orchestra. They are delighted to have the opportunity, once again, to be joined by the SouthCoast Children’s Chorus. Dr. Tianxu Zhou is music director and has planned a beautiful experience for everyone involved.

Concert dates are Friday, December 2 at 8:00 pm at St. Lawrence Church, New Bedford and Sunday, December 4 at 4:00 pm at Wickenden Chapel, Tabor Academy, Marion.

Tickets are priced as follows: $15 for Adults; $10 for ages 13-17; $7 for ages 6-12; and free for ages 5 and under. Tickets may be purchased at any of the following locations: The Bookstall, Marion; Symphony Music Shop, Dartmouth; No Kidding, Dartmouth; Euro, Fairhaven; RMS Mortgage, New Bedford; db Mortgage, New Bedford; from any chorus member as well as at the door.