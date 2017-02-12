Sewing 101 at the Mattapoisett Library

Have you inherited a sewing machine and want to use it but don’t know where to start? Have you always wanted to learn how to sew? Do you want to brush up on your sewing skills to mend or make a garment or household item? Come to the Mattapoisett Free Public Library on Saturday, March 18 from 12:30 – 2:30 pm to learn the basics of using a sewing machine with Barbara Gaspar and Mary Chaplain. The Library will supply the fabric and machines and you will leave with a finished pillow! The number of participants is limited, so be sure to sign up by calling the library at 508-758-4171, signing up at the circulation desk, or emailing rsmith@sailsinc.org. The library is located at 7 Barstow Street and is handicapped accessible.