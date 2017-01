The tables are re-stocked for the Friends of the Mattapoisett Library’s Second Saturday Book Sale on January 14 from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm, downstairs at the library, 7 Barstow Street. This month, there is a new selection of cookbooks and a collection of books on quilting. As always, there is fiction and non-fiction for all ages, CDs and DVDs. Stop by to browse and to support your library.