Science@Work Lecture

Tabor Academy is very pleased to have two-time solo circumnavigator Donna Lange as their next Science@Work Lecturer on April 10 at 6:30 pm.

Donna Lange solo sailed around the world in 2007, and she made the journey again in 2015 non-stop, spending nine months in the Southern Ocean. What is particularly intriguing is that she did this without GPS, relying on dead reckoning and at times solely on celestial navigation for this trip. She made all required repairs herself, and sustained herself – mind, body and spirit – for nine months. Along the way, she performed marine research, tested emergency equipment, wrote songs and books, and through the Internet, shared her experiences worldwide.

Come hear this adventurous woman share her story at Tabor Academy at 6:30 pm in Lyndon South Auditorium in the Stroud Academic Center, 232 Front Street, Marion, MA. The talk is free and open to the public.