Science@Work Lecture

Tabor Academy is very pleased to have Dr. Yolanda Cruz speak as the next Science@Work Lecturer on May 1 at 6:30 pm. This will be the last lecture this academic year.

Dr. Yolanda Cruz, Ph.D., Robert S. Danforth Professor of Biology at Oberlin College, is a specialist in developmental and cell biology, and in epigenetics. Her field of research is early embryonic development and reproductive biology of mammals. In her talk, Professor Cruz will describe the special characteristics of stem cells and their possible uses in regenerative medicine.

Don’t miss this fascinating topic on May 1 at 6:30 pm at Tabor Academy, 232 Front Street, Marion, in the Stroud Academic Center’s Lyndon South Auditorium. The lecture is free and open to the public.