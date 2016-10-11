Salty’s Silvery Moon Soiree

Join the Mattapoisett Land Trust on Saturday, October 22 from 5:30 to 8:00 pm for our annual Salty Soiree at Dunseith Gardens, home of Salty the Seahorse. There will be music, storytelling by Big Ryan of Big Ryan’s Tall Tales, and a fire to make your own s’mores.

This is a free event, open to the public and always provides an evening of fun for all ages.

There is no parking at Dunseith, so bring a flashlight to find your way home or back to your car.

For more information, see our website or email us at info@mattlandtrust.org.