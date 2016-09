On Thursday, October 13 at 6:30 pm, the Rochester Women’s Club will host the National Alliance on Mental Illness. NAMI will discuss mental illness and the opioid crises that plague our communities, also recognizing mental illness, what to do if you see it, and how to get help.

Please join us for this very informative and important talk. The Rochester Women’s Club is located at 37 Marion Road, Route 105 in Rochester. Our space is limited. Please call 508-322-0998 for information.