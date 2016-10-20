Rochester Women’s Club Appreciation Social

Thanksgiving is fast approaching and the Rochester Women’s Club is showing their appreciation to its local volunteers.

If you are a member of an official volunteer organization based in Rochester or if you are a giver of your precious time in an effort to make Rochester a better place, please join us on November 9 from 5:30 – 7:30 pm at the club house for our Appreciation Social.

The Club House is located at 37 Marion Road in Rochester. RSVP please by email rwomensclub@aol.com or by calling Marsha at 508-322-0998.

If you volunteer in any capacity, please join us and let us thank you.