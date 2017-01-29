The next meeting of the Rochester Women’s Club will be on Thursday, February 2 at 6:00 pm. This is our annual pot luck dinner. Please call Marsha at 508-322-0998 or email the club at rwomensclub@aol.com for more information on our dinner. We are asking for RSVPs by Monday, January 30, please.

We will be creating our kindness rocks after our dinner. Members are urged to gather their rocks and the club will supply the rest of the items necessary to complete our project of hope. We are creating these kindness rocks in an effort to share our hope for peace, love and harmony throughout our community and our country. Please join us for this very worthwhile peacemaking event.

Our club members would also like to welcome all women into our group. Residents from any town are invited to all meetings. We are located at 37 Marion Road in Rochester.