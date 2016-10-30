The next meeting of the Rochester Women’s Club will be held on Thursday, November 3 at 6:30 pm. We will be finalizing our plans for the upcoming Volunteer Appreciation Social to be held on November 9 from 5:30 – 7:30 pm.

Yvonne Benton will be treating us again by sharing her knowledge of the “Bartender.” Yvonne will be shaking up some specialty cocktails for us. Our club house is located at 37 Marion Road in Rochester. Please join us for our November meeting. RSVP by calling Marsha at 508-322- 0998 or email rwomensclub @aol.com.