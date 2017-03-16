Rochester Town-Wide Cleanup

The Rochester Women’s Club is again sponsoring a town-wide cleanup to celebrate Earth Day.

Come to the clubhouse at 37 Marion Road in Rochester to pick up trash collection bags and gloves on Saturday, April 22 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. There will be coffee and donuts on a first come, first served basis.

In conjunction with this event, the Rochester Land Trust will be collecting old electronic items, also at the clubhouse during the same hours.

Among the accepted items will be computers, monitors, appliances and TVs. If it has an engine, motor or can be plugged in, it is electronic trash and can be dropped off. A fee will be charged for certain items.

Call Norene at 508-763-3628 for more details on this collection.