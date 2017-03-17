The Rochester Rabies Clinic will be held on Sunday, April 9 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm at the Grange Hall on Hartley Road in Rochester. Shots are $12 each and will be given by Dr. J. Brito, DVM. Licensing will be available for Rochester residents: $10 for intact males or unspayed females; $7 for spayed or neutered. All animals must be properly restrained, with dogs on leashes and cats in carriers. Contact Rochester ACO Anne Estabrook at 508-649-9813 with any questions, and know that all are welcome to this event.