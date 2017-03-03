Rochester Historical Society Meeting

David and Raymond St. Jacques, owners of the Hayden Manufacturing Co. in W. Wareham, will be the speakers at the March meeting of the Rochester Historical Society on Wednesday, March 15 at 7:00 pm at our Church/Museum at 355 County Road in Rochester.

The Hayden Manufacturing Co. has been supplying the cranberry industry since 1892. It has been family owned since 1927. The Hayden separator was invented by Linthrop Hayden of South Carver, who established the company. This separator revolutionized the cranberry industry.

The grandsons (David and Raymond) of Linthrop now own the company and have expanded their cranberry equipment/welding services, etc. by establishing an antiques store at their Carver Road, W. Wareham building. Please come and learn about the history of this local industry and its long-lasting effect on the cranberry industry. All are welcome to attend.