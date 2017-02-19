Rochester Country Fair Dinner Dance

The Rochester Country Fair will be celebrating this year’s Dinner Dance with a “Tribute to the American Farmer” theme on Saturday, March 18 at the Redmen Hall located at 758 Main Street in Wareham.

Guests are encouraged, but not required, to dress in their best farmer jeans and shirt and show their American Farmer pride. We are excited to celebrate this theme for the Fair since Rochester has such an extensive farming history that makes our town unique.

The Dinner Dance Fundraiser will kick off the night with a stuffed chicken breast dinner prepared by Matt’s Blackboard, which will be served at 7:00 pm. Music by “The Relics” will begin at 8:00 pm.

Tickets to attend are $20 each, while supplies last, and unlike prior years, all tickets must be purchased in advance at The Hair & Body Solution, located in Rochester’s Plumb Corner Mall, or at The Ponderosa located on Rt. 105 Acushnet / Rochester Line. You may also reach any of the Fair Committee Members.

Donations of raffle items are needed and will help support the Rochester Country Fair. We would especially love to have some home grown/made items from some of our local farmers.

Visit our website www.rochesterma.com for additional event information or support.