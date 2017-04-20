RLT to Hold Electronics Recycling Event

The Rochester Land Trust, in conjunction with The Rochester Women’s Club’s Earth Day Cleanup, is holding an Electronics Recycling Event on Saturday, April 22 (the real Earth Day!) from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Women’s Club, 37 Marion Road in Rochester. This is event is open to all, Rochester and non-Rochester residents alike.

The company the RLT contracts with for this service charges fees for certain items as follows:

– Wood Console TVs: $35

– Televisions (27inches and over): $25

– Televisions (under 27 inches): $20

– Flat screen TVs: $10

– CRT Tube Monitors: $20

– Flat Screen Monitors: FREE

All other household appliances, metal objects, computer components and computers are free to be recycled, but RLT will gratefully accept donations to continue their good work of purchasing and maintaining open space in Rochester.

So feel good on Earth Day, do something for your Mother, and clean out some of that junk that is weighing you down. Bring it all to the RLT recycling event on Saturday, April 22, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm at the Women’s Club, 37 Marion Road, Rochester.

For more information, call 706-675-5263.