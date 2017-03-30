Reptiles Of Massachusetts

There are many misunderstandings between humans and scaled creatures, which has led to problems for the reptiles. Meet some of Massachusetts’ resident reptiles and find out about human threats to their survival. Program date is Friday, April 28, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm at the Marion Natural History Museum, 8 Spring Street, Marion. Cost is $10 for members, $12 for nonmembers, and $5 for children under 12. This program is supported in part by a grant from the Marion Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.