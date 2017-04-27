Reptiles of Massachusetts with Blue Hills Audubon Society will be held on Friday, April 28, 7:00 – 8:00 pm at the Marion Natural History Museum. Cost is $10/members, $12/non-members, and $5 for children 12 and under.

There are many misunderstandings between humans and scaled creatures, which has led to problems for the reptiles. Meet some of Massachusetts’ resident reptiles and find out about human threats to their survival. This program is supported in part by a grant from the Marion Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.