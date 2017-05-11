Rebecca Correia in Concert at ORR

Local musician Rebecca Correia is coming to the Old Rochester Regional High School auditorium for a special Mother’s Day fundraiser concert to benefit the new mural painted outside the junior high.

Junior high school student Delaney Shaw spearheaded the junior high mural/arts project painted by Ryan McFee and Todd Woodward.

Tickets for the Sunday, May 14 show are $7 for adults, $5 for students, and $3 for moms. The show starts at 1:00 pm and tickets are available at the door.

There will also be a raffle at the event.