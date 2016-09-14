Post 280 Monthly Meeting

The Post will hold a special membership meeting at the Post Hall at 7:00 pm on September 21. This meeting is needed because of a vacation conflict on the normal October date.

Two important reports need to be discussed: A report from the House Committee on the busy summer and the Veterans Day Ceremonies preparations. We will also open the meeting to other subjects of concern to the members. The meeting usually lasts less than an hour.

All members are welcomed to these monthly meetings. Your input is always welcome.