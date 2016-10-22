Plight of the Red Knot

Brian Harrington, a biologist with Manomet and its Western Hemisphere Shorebird Reserve Network (http://www.manomet.org/WHSRN/), will be the guest speaker at the next meeting of the Nasketucket Bird Club.

Brian is an expert in shorebirds, in particular Red Knots, and their migrations that are some of the longest in the bird world. His book, The Flight of the Red Knot, documents his work on this very interesting shorebird.

Brian also has worked through the National Conservation Training Center of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to train professional wildlife managers throughout North America in methods of wetland management for shorebirds and waterfowl. He also is coordinator of the International Shorebird Surveys, a project that has enlisted more than 1000 volunteers to collect counts of shorebirds throughout North and South America.

The event will be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, October 27 at the Mattapoisett Public Library, 7 Barstow Street. The entrance located on the south side of Barstow Street is handicap accessible. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Carolyn Longworth at bvm1290@comcast.net or visit the club website at massbird.org/Nasketucket.