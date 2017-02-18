Pancake Supper to Benefit ORRJHS Students

February 28 is Shrove Tuesday, the last day before the Lenten season begins and the day when the Mattapoisett Congregational Church (MCC) traditionally hosts its pancake supper. Not only will pancakes be served, but also sausage, special toppings, desserts and drinks. Serving the piping hot pancakes beginning at 5:30 pm will be members of the choir and students from Old Rochester Regional Junior High School (ORRJHS).

Although the MCC has hosted pancake suppers on Shrove Tuesday for many years, this one is particularly special. The Church Council agreed to donate 100% of the proceeds to students from ORRJHS who will soon embark on a school-sponsored trip called “The Holocaust Tour.” Approximately 25 kids and chaperones will visit the Netherlands, Germany and Poland as they study the “greatest crimes against humanity” that is part of the English curriculum.

A ‘free will’ offering will be collected. So mark your calendar. Please come and celebrate Shrove Tuesday with your family and friends in Reynard Hall at the Mattapoisett Congregational Church on February 28. Everyone is welcome.