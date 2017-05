This Friday, May 12, Open Table is serving another delicious meal at the Mattapoisett Congregational Church and everyone is welcome! Doors open at 4:30 pm and supper is served at 5:00 pm. Paul is back and the meal is guaranteed to light-up your taste buds! We hope you will invite a friend or neighbor to join you. There’s nothing like a good meal and fellowship to make the day brighter. There is no charge for the meal, although donations are gratefully accepted.