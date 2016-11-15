Old Rochester Farmers’ Market

Old Rochester’s Winter Farmers’ Market will be running every 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month (excluding November 12, December 24 and May 13) from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. The market will include new and old vendor favorites: fresh produce, grass fed non-hormone meats, fresh seafood, sweet and savory pies, breads, pastries, jellies, honey, alpaca garments, cheeses, sauces, coffees, soaps and surprises. There will also be live entertainment each market day with cooking demonstrations and fun for the whole family. Come and please support your local farmers.