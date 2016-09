The Evangelical Zion Church at 2239 Cranberry Highway( Route 28/Carver Road) will host a community hymn sing on Sunday, September 25 at 6:00 pm. Come and enjoy your favorite requested hymns. Free admission, but a free offering will be taken. Come one, come all, and listen to Ms. Sheila Perry play the piano, enjoy a few selections from local singers, and enjoy the evening’s fellowship with Pastor John King.