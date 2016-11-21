Occasion Singers: ‘Songs of the Season’

The Marion Art Center is delighted to announce a special holiday concert performance by the Occasion Singers on Friday, December 16 at 7:30 pm. Under the direction of Cassandra Morgan, who will also accompany on keyboard, audiences will enjoy harmonic arrangements of seasonal favorites. The Marion Art Center Holiday Shop will be open before and after the show, brimming with unique and limited edition artisan gifts and stocking stuffers, to include beautiful paintings, ceramics and fine art jewelry.

From November 8-11, tickets will be available for exclusive presale to current MAC members, and on Saturday, November 12, they will become available for sale to the general public. Ticket prices are $15 for MAC members and $18 for non-members, and may be purchased in person at the MAC during regular gallery hours (Tuesday – Friday from 1:00 – 5:00 pm and Saturday from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm). Unfortunately, holds and reservations cannot be accommodated. The Marion Art Center, a not-for-profit organization, is located at 80 Pleasant Street (corner of Main and Pleasant Streets) in Marion, MA 02738 and has been promoting the visual and performing arts in the community since 1957.